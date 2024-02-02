Lois M. Dowling, 1933-2024

WESTMORELAND, N.H. – On Feb. 1, 2024, two days after her 91st birthday, Lois Marie Dowling, formerly of Saxtons River, Vt., passed away peacefully at Maplewood Assisted Living facility in Westmoreland, N.H., surrounded by her loving family.

Lois was born on Jan. 30, 1933, in Whitman, Mass., to Harold S. Lawrence and Gladys L. (Bourne) Lawrence. She grew up and attended schools in Walpole, N.H., graduating from Walpole High School in 1950. On Dec. 3, 1955 she married Paul Delaney Dowling at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in North Walpole, N.H. She worked as a telephone operator for the New England Telephone Company for several years, prior to starting her family. She spent many years working at home, raising her family of six children at their longtime residence in Saxtons River, Vt. While living in Saxtons River, Lois was very active in the St. Edmunds Catholic Church.

She was well known for her perennial gardens, her knitting, her cooking, and her overall homemaking skills. Her sweaters continue to be handed down from generation to generation. She was especially proud of her children, grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren.

Lois was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her brother Richard, her sister Lucille, and her sisters-in-law Liz Lawrence and Shirley Richardson. She is survived by her brother Paul Lawrence and his wife Maryann, and her brother Ralph Lawrence and his wife Helen. She is also survived by her children Dennis Dowling of Springfield, Vt., Marie Liska and Mark of Falmouth, Mass., Anne Higgins and Paul Tollios of Bourne, Mass., Dan Dowling and Robin of Hernando, Fla., Jeannie Hodsden and Chris of Bellows Falls, Vt., and Maureen Williams and Dan of Woodbury, Conn. Fourteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren also survive her.

There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Feb. 5, at 3 p.m., at St. Peters Catholic Church in North Walpole, N.H. Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery in Drewsville, N.H.

The family would like to thank the staff at Maplewood Assisted Living for the loving care and friendship provided to Lois, especially in her final days, as well as Home Healthcare Hospice and Community Services. In place of flowers, the family encourages donations to Maplewood Assisted Living, c/o Christine Gowen, in Lois’ memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls, Vt., 05101.