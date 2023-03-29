Local Easter Services in Vermont and New Hampshire

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. –

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH – There will be Easter Services at the First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls. There will be a sunrise service on Sunday, April 9, at 6:30 a.m. at the Oak Hill Cemetery Gazebo in Bellows Falls, breakfast to follow at the church. There will be a Traditional Easter Service at the church on Sunday, April 9, at 10 a.m.

Immanuel Episcopal Church – Please join us for our Holy Week services beginning on Palm Sunday, April 2, at 10 a.m., either in person or via zoom. To access Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com.

Maundy Thursday service, April 6, begins at 6 p.m. in our chapel. We will move about the church proper to recreate the last supper that Jesus would have shared with his disciples.

Good Friday service, April 7, Stations of the Cross, begins at 6 p.m. in the sanctuary. We proceed thru the stations, taking time to pause at each with a brief reading.

Easter Vigil is held on Saturday, April 8, at 6 p.m., to accommodate those who do not wish to rise early or stay up late.

Holy Easter service, April 9, begins at 10 a.m., in person, only in the sanctuary.

All are welcome at Immanuel Episcopal Church to participate and receive communion.

BROWNSVILLE, Vt. –

Brownsville Community Church – Sunday, April 2 is Palm Sunday, the start of the celebration of Easter Week. All are welcome at 9:30 a.m.

On Thursday, April 6, at 6:30 p.m., there will be a Maundy Thursday Service.

Friday, April 7 brings the community a free Good Friday Concert at 1:30 p.m. followed by the Good Friday Service at 2:30 p.m.

On Saturday, April 8, at 10 a.m. there will be the Great Brownsville Community Church Easter Egg Hunt! This will happen in Tribute Park, adjacent to the church, and will continue until all 1,500 eggs are found. Each egg will contain a treasure or two, special to youngsters.

The Sunday Sunrise Service on April 9 will start at 7:30 a.m. at Ascutney Outdoors, where the morning view will provide a dramatic back drop for those attending. There will be warmth from the fire pit if weather allows.

Enjoy the Community Easter Breakfast at 8 a.m. in Fellowship Hall at the church, where volunteers will be serving up pancakes, sausage, and maple syrup. Then join your neighbors at the Easter Sunday Service at 9:30 a.m. Donations are welcome.

The Easter Sunday Service follows breakfast at 9:30 a.m., in the sanctuary, which will be adorned with beautiful spring flowers.