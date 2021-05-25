Lloyd George Stillwell, 1929-2021

LUDLOW, Vt. – Lloyd died February 13, 2021 at Mount Ascutney Hospital after a lengthy illness.

Lloyd was born in Shrewsbury, Vt. April 13, 1929, son of Chester Briggs Stillwell and Bertha Emma Lawrence. He was predeceased by his wife, Vera Anna Stillwell, and two sons, Michael Sherer of Proctor, Vt. and James Sherer of Proctorsville. As well as his parents; brothers Gilbert, Harry, Kenneth, Raymond, Leroy, Clifford, Arthur, and Paul; and sisters Mary, Luella, and Ruth.

He is survived by his son, Gary Sherer and wife Marie, of Walpole, N.H.; daughter, Mary Springer and husband Jonathan, of Reading, Vt.; brother Arnold Stilwell and partner Bell, of Proctorsville; granddaughters Brittany Kelly and husband Rob of Monroe, N.Y.; Lisa Stapleton and husband Ray, of Perkinsville; Victoria Feenstra of Ashland, Mass.; Michelle Sherer of Burlington, Vt.; Tracey Sherer and partner James Schrider, of Proctorsville; Shannon Paul of Ludlow; Angie Davis of Hudson, N.Y.; grandsons Daniel Roberts and wife Ilona, of Proctorsville; Joseph Roberts of Windsor; David and Scott Sherer of Ludlow; Trevor and wife Allison, of Wallingford, Conn.; Derek Blake and wife Catie, of Aurora, Colo.; and Chris Sherer and wife Jenny, of Wilmington, N.C. He has numerous nieces and nephews.

Lloyd lied about his age when he was 15 and joined the Merchant Marines. When he was age 18, he joined the Navy, leaving after 3 years to marry his wife, Vera, on July 20, 1950. He joined the National Guard of Ludlow upon leaving the Navy.

He was an entrepreneur partnering with Mayland Blanchard to start the L&M Restaurant in Proctorsville, partnering with his friend Zeke to run a Texaco station in Proctorsville, purchasing and selling a Texaco station in Springfield, investing in Martins Garage in Proctorsville, as well as investing in Kenyon’s Station at Downer’s Corners, partnering with Phil Stratman he started the Proctorsville Redemption Center, severing the partnership during the first year to move the Redemption Center to the Atlantic Station as sole owner, partnering with Gus Lambert he started a logging and junking business – for years he logged and sold firewood, delivered school busses to North Carolina, and acted as a milk tester for area dairy farms for the State. As his age progressed, he left his entrepreneurial ventures to do a stint at General Electric in Ludlow and the Gear Shaper in Springfield. Never retiring, Lloyd worked at his own business of lawn care and snow removal until his health deteriorated in 2020.

Lloyd was a long time Proctorsville fireman; he served as Cavendish’s chief of police from 1972 – 1979; he contracted with the town for snow removal from sidewalks; as a member of the Proctorsville Community Drum Corps, he started weekly bingo games to purchase uniforms and instruments for Drum Corps. He supported the Cavendish School winter sports program. As a long time member of Wallace Hoyle Post 4 Legion club, he distributed gifts at an annual Christmas party for the Cavendish School children. He recently closed Post 4, donating the remaining funds to Stepping Stones Pre-School for a sink required for handwashing due to the Covid pandemic. He was junior warden at Gethsemane Episcopal Church in Proctorsville, caring for the property for years.

Lloyd is known for his love of community, church, and children. He represents what kindness and volunteerism is all about, and will certainly be missed.

Services will be held at Gethsemane Episcopal Church May 29, 2021 at 1 p.m., followed by a burial at the Ludlow Cemetery.