Llewellyn Tyrrell, 1938-2025 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Llewellyn “Butch” Tyrrell, 86, died unexpectedly at his home in Springfield on Saturday Jan. 11, 2025. He was born Dec. 18, 1938, in Bellows Falls, Vt., the son of Harry and Dorris (Parker) Tyrrell.

He served in the United States Army in Korea.

Butch worked in the woolen mills and machine shops in the area, and later was a truck driver in the construction and excavation industry.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, horses, and showing horses.

He is survived by his beloved daughter Samantha Tyrrell; son Patrick Tyrrell; brother Arthur Tyrrell; sister Toni Kendall (Bruce); grandsons Dakota Tyrrell and Ty Albert; and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents; one sister Janet Kimmons (Roger); son Shawn Tyrrell; daughter Alicia Tyrrell; and daughter Bobbi Rae and her children Andrew, Michael, Jennifer, and Dameon.

At his request, there will be no services.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.