Linda R. Lowe, 1944-2021

WESTMINSTER WEST, Vt. – Linda Ruth Lowe, 77, passed away at home Nov. 28, 2021. Linda was born Aug. 10, 1944 in Brattleboro, Vt., to parents Ernest and Madilyn (Fairman) Kall. She attended Brattleboro High School, graduate of the 1962 class.

After graduation, Linda married Edward Lowe Feb. 17, 1963 at the Lutheran Church in Brattleboro, Vt. She enjoyed watching baseball, always rooting for the Boston Red Sox. She cherished family vacations and seeking out beautiful flowers. Linda also enjoyed attending car shows, relishing in the beauty of an antique car.

Linda was a caregiver her whole life, whether it was home with family or at her job at the Thompson House Nursing Home, where she worked for 25 years. Prior to that, she attended nursing school there and got her license and certification to fulfill her position duties as a nurse aide. She retired from her job to take care of her dad and aunts during their last days. Then would spend her winters in Florida and summers in Vermont for 15 years.

Linda is survived by her husband and their four kids, their son Brian Lowe and daughters Kelly Lowe, Victoria Lowe, and Kimberly Reeves. She was predeceased by her parents Ernest T. Kall and Madilyn Charlotte Fairman and brother Ernest Jr.

Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Linda’s name to your favorite charity.