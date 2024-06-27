Linda M. Bushway, 1941-2024

UNITY, N.H. – Linda Marie Bushway, 83, formerly of Springfield, Vt., died on the evening of May 27, 2024, in North Port, Fla., her 63rd wedding anniversary. She was born Feb. 27, 1941, in Brattleboro, Vt., the daughter of Jacob and Helen (Wilbur) Koson. She graduated from Bellows Falls High School, Class of 1958, and later from the Chandler School for Women in Boston, Mass.

On May 27, 1961, she married Gerald J. Bushway in Bellows Falls, Vt. They made their home in Springfield, Vt., for many years, more recently living in Unity, N.H., and wintering in North Port, Fla.

Linda worked as a paralegal with the Parker & Ankuda Law Firm in Springfield, Vt., full time from 1969-2003, and part time from 2003-2019. She enjoyed spending her time and living on Crescent Lake, in the cabin that Jerry built, camping, snowmobiling, dancing, reading, and playing shuffleboard.

She is survived by her husband Gerald; three children Deborah (Dave) Hryckiewicz from Cavendish, Mark Bushway (Sherry Kasparowicz) from Perkinsville, and Heidi Bushway Verkler (Jerry Verkler) from Kings Beach, Calif.; and her three grandchildren Koson Verkler (Montana), Reid Hryckiewicz (Vermont), and Keadle Verkler (California); as well as several nieces and nephews across the country. She was predeceased by her parents, and a sister Mary Ann Vaccaro (Waltham, Mass.).

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 27, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield, Vt. Burial will be in the Vermont Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., is assisting with arrangements.