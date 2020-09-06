Linda Kaszeta, 1945-2020

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Linda Kaszeta, 75, of Main Street, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at her home. She was born April 20, 1945, the daughter of Joseph and Helen (Ausukaitis) Kaszeta in Detroit, Mich. Lindy spent her childhood in North Branford, Conn., and attended school at Hamden Hall in Hamden, and then Hospital of St. Raphael School of Nursing in New Haven.

Lindy was a creative artist, mushroom hunter, forest wanderer, truth seeker, and dog lover. When younger, she was actively involved in politics, fighting to not mine uranium in Vermont. She was involved in Button Up Vermont and many other grassroots political movements over the years. She invested herself fully in any and every activity her children and grandchildren were interested in including coaching softball, handing out candy as a witch on Halloween, wedding planning, finding fishing holes, river-walking, rock collecting, and participating in endless activities at their schools. Most recently, she spent time chasing trains with her two youngest grandchildren. Mostly she just enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her dynamic and outgoing personality garnered her new friends regularly.

Lindy is survived by two sons James Decker of Middlesex and Gregory Decker of Mount Holly; two daughters Diane Massi of Hillborough, N.J. and Kadi Cook of Eatontown, N.J.; and seven grandchildren Julia Massi, Arianna Decker, Alyssa Massi, Philippe Decker, Jenna Massi, Cedar Rogers, and Opal Rogers. She has three surviving siblings Bill Kaszeta, Francie Durand, and Margie Brooks. She was predeceased by her siblings JulieAnn White and Joseph Kaszeta.

The family will hold a private memorial with a moment of reflection. Please join in by lighting a candle Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. in remembrance of her life. A celebration of life will be held next summer. Please send an email to kadi.cook@gmail.com to be notified of the arrangements. The family will also be collecting memories on Facebook.