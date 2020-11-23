Linda J. Zayas, 1950-2020

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Linda Jean (Karkut) Zayas, 69, of Bellows Falls, passed away in the comfort of her home Friday, Oct. 23 after a courageous two-year battle with cancer. Born Dec. 10, 1950 in Derby, Conn., she was the daughter of Eugene and Ann (Sarna) Karkut, who both predeceased her. She is survived by her husband Richard, three sons and their families Jeffrey, married to Amy (Coleman), and grandchildren Keira, Ethan, and Zachary of Woodstock; Kevin and partner Beth of Concord, N.H.; and David, married to Stephanie (Ciesla), and grandchildren Pierce and Maisie of Boise, Idaho. She is also survived by her sister Betty Karkut of Norwalk, Conn. and brother Gary Karkut of Southbury, Conn.

She graduated from Ansonia High School and attended Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport, Conn., earning her degree in medical laboratory technology. She then worked at Griffin Hospital in Derby, Conn. Shortly after getting married in October 1972 in Shelton, Conn., she moved to Bellows Falls and worked at Rockingham Memorial Hospital. She would later work at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene and at Valley Regional Hospital in Claremont. After retiring from healthcare, she managed her son’s jewelry store, Zayas Jewelers, in Woodstock.

Linda was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Her passion was her family and she devoted her life to her children and grandchildren, selflessly setting aside her own time to be involved in their lives. As a child, she spent numerous summers in Montreal with her beloved Baci Sarna. She warmly welcomed all into her home and was proud of her Polish heritage. She taught her children and grandchildren about their roots from both Montreal and Connecticut, and ensured that the family carried on numerous traditions that will continue with future generations.

She volunteered countless hours to organizations in Bellows Falls including Little League Baseball, Cub Scouts, Project Graduation, and Parks Place Community Resource Center among other worthy causes.

You never had to guess where she might be found on a Saturday morning, either deeply immersed in the soil of her flower gardens, meticulously shaping them into a feast for the eyes, sewing intricate quilts, beautifying her home, baking, or experimenting with a new recipe. Among her favorite things were Halloween, Christmas, and hosting wonderful parties.

Linda had many amazing relationships. She particularly cherished her closest friendships with Mary Ann, Sandy, Betty, and Lynda.

Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurses & Hospice, P.O. Box 881, Brattleboro, VT 05302. Memorial services along with a celebration of life will be planned during the spring or summer of 2021.