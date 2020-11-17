Linda Hutt, 1963-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Linda Hutt, 57, was called home unexpectedly Monday evening, Nov. 9, 2020 at Valley Regional Hospital in Claremont, N.H., surrounded by her loved ones.

Linda was a true Vermonter, living her life in Springfield and Windsor. Linda was a talented hairdresser and retail manager her whole adult life. She was respected and admired by clients and staff. She was patient and fair but also a tough cookie. Linda was a free spirit; she never judged and accepted everyone for who they were. Her generosity, loyalty, and witty personality were the corners of her character. She was a loving mother, partner, and friend to everyone she met. Linda made everyone feel welcome and everyone felt at home with her around.

Among Linda’s greatest achievements were her two sons Nicholas Allen Laplante and River Austin Hutt. They were Linda’s greatest joy and gave her overwhelming sense of pride. Linda was truly the matriarch of her family. She was responsible for keeping us all together. Her gatherings and backyard barbecues bring us some of our fondest memories. She was a fun-loving, self-proclaimed “wild woman.”

She was born Sept. 9, 1963 in Springfield, the daughter of Richard Sr. and Sharon (Gibson) Laplante. She attended Springfield schools. Linda was predeceased by both of her parents Richard Sr. and Sharon Laplante, her eldest son Nicholas Laplante, and her lifelong partner Steven Lowell Hutt. Linda is survived by her youngest son River of Ascutney, stepdaughter Ashley Brown and husband Noel Brown of Florida, brother Richard Laplante of Hartland, niece Casey Laplante of Springfield, and nephew Dylan Laplante of Ascutney.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.