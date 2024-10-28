Liam Parker, 2008-2024

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Liam “Lee” Parker was born Sept. 16, 2008, to Michelle Chickering and Travis Parker of Springfield, Vt. In Lee’s 16 years, he was truly a do-it-all kid. He spent the majority of his free time hunting and fishing. He loved many sports, riding his four-wheeler, dirt bike, and mountain bike, and even dabbling with scooters and skateboards.

In recent months, Lee enjoyed his newfound freedom with his license, and spent a lot of time traveling to visit friends and family. Liam’s personality had begun to blossom incredibly, and he was happy to share it with the world. He radiated confidence, interest, and motivation, as well as more love than most people can handle. He never left without several heartwarming goodbyes, and we will miss every aspect of his crazy, loving, and goofy personality.

Liam is survived by his parents Michelle and Patrick Chickering; his brother Maxwell Parker (Jesie Fisher); sister Alanna Cox (Ben); nephew Caleb Cox; and his grandparents Mary LeBlanc, Rick Parker, and Terry and Doug Croteau.

He is predeceased by his father Travis Parker, grandparents Donna and James Chickering, Jack Swinarski, great-grandmothers Doris McNamara, Claire LeBlanc, and Carrie Parker, and also his godfather Francis X. Coyne.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, from 4-7 p.m., at Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home. There will be a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, Oct. 30, starting at 4 p.m., at Vermont Vines Vineyard, 275 Williams Road, Rockingham, Vt.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the Green Mountain Conservation Camp, a place Liam enjoyed going to. A check can be sent to Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, ATTN: GMCC, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 2, Montpelier, VT 05620.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.