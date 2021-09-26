Leonard J. McCormick, 1947-2021

WINDHAM, Vt. – Leonard Joseph McCormick, 74, of Chase Road, passed away Sept. 23, 2021 at Gills Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow, Vt. He was born July 10, 1947 in Trenton, N.J., the son of Leander V. and Vincenza (Scarpato) McCormick. Leonard attended schools in New Jersey. Later, he served in the United States Army. He had a long career as information security for Dow Jones & Co. Wall Street Journal. Following retirement in 2005, he moved to Vermont to be near friends Tony Persa, his wife Doris, and their children Caitlin and Andrew.

Leonard is survived by a brother George McCormick of Alabama. He was predeceased by his parents and brother David.

Following cremation, there will be a service Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. at the Valley Bible Church in Windham, Vt. His cremated remains will be interred at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Trenton, N.J. at a later date. Funeral arrangements are being made at Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, Vt.