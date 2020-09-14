Leonard A. Stillings, 1937-2020

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – Leonard Almon Stillings, 83, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25 at the Cornerstone Hospice Center in The Villages, Fla. He was born April 12, 1937 in Lisbon, N.H., he was the son of Chester and Leona (Croft) Stillings.

Leonard had three very different careers in his work life: produce manager for First National Supermarkets, a life insurance agent for NYLife, and a supervisor for John A Russell Construction Company. Leonard moved to Vermont in the late 1950s. He married Carmen Johnson in 1958. He remained in the Plymouth, Ludlow, Andover area for 60 years.

In retirement, he and Carmen enjoyed traveling with their camper and later became snowbirds, living in Leesburg during the winter and living in Plymouth and their camp on Forest Lake in Whitefield, N.H. summers. He moved permanently to Leesburg two years ago.

Some of his many accomplishments were building a unique home in Andover and remodeling his camp on the Forest Lake. His hobbies were repairing and collecting antique clocks, rebuilding automobiles, playing golf, riding his bicycle, and doing puzzles.

Survivors include his son Samuel Stillings and his wife Jane; daughters Melissa Moore and her husband Tony and Lenora Wilkins and her husband Scott; nine grandchildren Amanda (Stillings) Hershberger and her husband Colby, Nathan Stillings, Jonathon Gibbs and Vanessa, Jay Gibbs, Jennifer (Moore) Rogers and husband, Bryce, Megan Moore, Travis Moore and wife Shelby, Dylan Wilkins, Seth Wilkins and wife Brianna; three great-grandchildren Elias Gibbs, Elliott May, and Kinsley Rogers; two brothers Carlton Stillings and his wife Marsha and Alston Stillings and his wife Leona; a sister Meredith (Stillings) Langevin; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by Carmen (Johnson) Stillings, his loving wife of 56 years; his daughter Julie Gibbs; and his brothers Kenneth and Rockford Stillings.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, Oct. 10 at 2 p.m. in Plymouth Notch Cemetery, Plymouth, officiated by Pastor Margo Marrone. Face masks and social distancing will be required during the service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude’s Research at www.stjude.org.

