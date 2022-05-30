Laurie Manley, 1971-2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Laurie Parmenter Manley, 51, passed away peacefully at home on May 24, 2022 after a battle with cancer.

She was born March 5, 1971 in Lebanon, N.H., to her parents James Parmenter and Jane (Packard) Parmenter. She grew up in the Hartford, Vt. area until relocating to Springfield, Vt. in 1985. There she met the love of her life, Perry Manley, who she married on Aug. 28, 1993. She loved Perry and enjoyed their life together, up until his passing on Sept. 28, 2019.

She spent most of her life caring for others, working for Springfield Health and Rehab, HCRS, and many other places. She enjoyed trips to the ocean, hanging out with friends, taking care of any animal that needed it, had a different colored windbreaker for every occasion, but, most of all, she devoted her time to the love of her nieces and nephews. She always treated them as her own children and it was not very often you wouldn’t find her home with a house full of them. Her family and friends meant everything to her right up until the end.

Laurie was predeceased by her husband Perry Manley, brother Joshua Parmenter, stepmother Helen Parmenter, mother-in-law Shirley Manley, sister-in-law Michelle Manley, and her fur babies Jackie, Boss, and Flossy. She is survived by her father James Parmenter, mother Jane Scanlon, stepfather Patrick Scanlon, grandmother Doris Thibodeau, brothers Luke Parmenter and Padraic Scanlon, nephews Josh Parmenter, James Parmenter, Patrick Scanlon, Leon Manley, and Adam Bryant, and nieces Jessica Parmenter, Jordan Parmenter, and Jewel Parmenter. She is also survived by her best friend and neighbor Nichole Murray-Knight, who was there for Laurie to the very end.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Davis Memorial Chapel is helping with arrangements.