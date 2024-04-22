Laurie J. Devoe, 1967-2024

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Laurie Jane (MacDonald) Devoe of Springfield, Vt., passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2024. She was 76 years old.

Laurie is survived by her husband of 37 years William Devoe.

Laurie is also survived by her brother Scott MacDonald; her sons John Christian Benson, Tobias Devoe, and Robert Dorn-Devoe; and her daughters Stacie Merritt, Shannon Benson, Meredith Devoe, Maryjane Devoe-Kolenda, Altanai Winston, and Alysha Devoe. Laurie also leaves her 19 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, and the many children that she cared for over 18 years of foster parenting. Laurie cherished family.

Laurie graduated from Bellows Falls High School in 1967. She raised her children in Bellows Falls, Chester, and Springfield, Vt.

Laurie dedicated her life to working for the families of the State of Vermont. She started as a receptionist with the Welfare Office, before moving on to the Office of Child Support as an intake worker, advancing to paralegal, and retiring as the regional supervisor for all of southern Vermont.

Laurie spent her retirement with her loving husband in Springfield, Vt. She had her family and her close friends, Jacci and Russell Farrar of Chester, Vt., nearby.

A service will be held on June 15, at 11 a.m., at Oak Hill Cemetery, Bellows Falls, Vt. The service will be followed by a Celebration of Life.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls, Vt.