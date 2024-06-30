Laura Billings, 1933-2024

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – Laura A. Dailey Billings, 90, died June 4, at her home in Plymouth, Vt., surrounded by her family.

Laura was born July 3, 1933, at home in Worcester, Vt., to Helen and Henry Richardson. She was the second child of 13. She attended Worcester schools, and Montpelier High School, until her marriage to Glenn Dailey in 1950. Laura was the mother to 10 children. She returned to school to get her GED, and then went on to community college to get a degree in nutrition. She worked many years as a dietitian at the Gill Odd Fellows Home. Laura also worked as nursing assistant, as well as a caregiver to people right up until her 86th birthday.

She loved gardening, her birds, as well as her family.

Laura is survived by her 10 children Glenn Jr. and his wife Phoebe, Doug and his wife Peg, Bill and his wife Karen, Gary and his wife Pam, Joy Clingenpeel, Pattie Dailey, Michael and his wife Amy, Mark Dailey, Cindy Ostrout and her husband Bo, and Alan Dailey. She is survived by her sisters Winnie Perkins and her husband Richard, Shirley Lee, Esther Gregory, and Natalie Young and her husband Harry; her brothers Harold Richardson and his wife June, Herbert Richardson, Lee Richardson and his wife Joanne, Roy Richardson, and Albert Richardson and his wife Marilyn. Laura has 27 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, her husband Glenn Dailey Sr., her husband Ray Billings, a sister Beatrice Hill, two brothers Joe Richardson and Arnold Richardson, a sister-in-law Arleen Richardson, a brother-in-law Paul Gregory, a niece Joyce Richardson, a nephew Arnold Richardson Jr., and a grandson Caleb Dailey.

Laura will be missed by family and friends, and anyone whose lives she touched. She was a ray of sunshine on a gloomy day. As per family request, a graveside ceremony will be held at Worcester Cemetery on July 7, at 1:30 p.m.

