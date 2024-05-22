Laura A. Ulitsch, 2024

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Laura A. Ulitsch of Rockingham, Vt., died April 1, 2024, after an unexpected brain hemorrhage.

“Laurie” grew up in Broad Brook, Conn., where she attended and graduated from East Windsor High School.

She followed in her father’s footsteps in becoming an electrician.

She married, had a child, divorced, and found the love of her life Phillip Clark. Together they created an electrical business, Clark & Ulitsch. They worked, lived, and traveled together for 35 wonderful years.

Laurie was full of life, adventure, and fun. She loved to travel and went to Lithuania, China, and Argentina, etc.

She was very proud of her Lithuanian heritage, and brought her parents there to visit.

Laurie made friends easily, and loved to entertain at her firepit. She was an avid sports fan and loved the Patriots.

She was predeceased by her parents Laura (Pelozie) and David Ulitsch of Westmoreland, N.H.

She is survived by her life partner Phillip Clark, her daughter Pam Heller, her sisters Lynn Phillips and Pamela Tucker, and brother David Ulitsch Jr.

A memorial service will be held graveside at St. Charles Cemetery, Bellows Falls, Vt., on Saturday, June 1, at 11 a.m., followed by a reception at Joy Wah Restaurant.

Donations can be made to Vermont Works for Women, a nonprofit promoting gender equity for women in Vermont, at www.vtworksforwomen.org.