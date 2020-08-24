Larry T. Fleury, 1955-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Larry Fleury, 65, passed away July 25, 2020 at his home in Springfield, Vt. He was born June 11, 1955 in Burlington, Vt. Larry was a graduate of Burlington High School.

He enjoyed the times when he was able to get together with family and especially enjoyed the treasure hunt of a good flea market.

He is survived by and dearly missed by his wife of 18 years Pat (Emery). Larry was predeceased by his parents Albert and Geraldine (Cyr) Fleury. He is also survived by his brother Lee Compagna and his wife Linda of Efland, N.C. and his sister Mary Greenough of Spring Hill, Fla.

In addition, Larry leaves three nephews Joseph Compagna of Acton, Mass., Robert Compagna of Newton, Mass., Colin Greenough and his wife Lori of Spring Hill, Fla.; three great nephews Drew Compagna of Rhode Island, Pierce and Aidan Greenough of Florida; a special cousin Pam Root of Duluth, Ga.; and many other cherished aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Health Care and Rehabilitation Services of Springfield, Vt. for their kindness and support of Larry. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.