Larry L. Childs, 1946-2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Larry L. Childs, 74, passed away at his home April 2021. He was born Sept. 7, 1946 in Springfield, Vt., son of Wilbur and Bernice (Dennett) Childs.

He attended school in Springfield. He worked for Fellows Gear Shaper in Springfield and for Chester High School.

Larry is survived by his sister Marilyn C. Blais of Springfield and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents and his brother James F. Childs.

Per Larry’s request, there will be no services. Donations may be made to the Springfield Humane Society for their Princess Fund.