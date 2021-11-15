L. Jeff Gilcris, 1947-2021

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – L. Jeff Gilcris passed away unexpectedly Nov. 9, 2021. Jeff was born Aug. 10, 1947 in Springfield, Vt., to Lester “Red” Gilcris and Ruth (Barrows) Gilcris. Jeff graduated from Springfield High School in 1967. On July 6, 1968, Jeff married Betty (Gilbert) Gilcris and was married for 47 years.

Jeff was proud of all of his children’s accomplishments and dearly loved his five grandchildren.

Jeff was loved by all who knew him. He could always make you laugh, whether it be a story or a joke. Jeff looked forward to hunting season. He always had a plan and wanted to know what grandchild was going with him. Jeff enjoyed his time with his family, whether they were camping, boating, sugaring, or Sunday rides in the woods.

Jeff was a carpenter by trade and built many homes over the years. He was always willing to help out a friend and especially enjoyed helping the younger generation with projects.

He is survived by his children Amy (Mark) Turco of Mount Holly, Vt., Martha (Donald) Jewett of Baltimore, Vt., Jeff “Gilly” (Katie) Gilcris of N. Springfield, Vt.; his grandchildren Mark Turco Jr., Austin Turco, Jeff Gilcris Jr., Adam Jewett, and Gretchen Gilcris; his sister Joyce Puhalla, sister-in-law Joanne Gilcris, uncle George Barrows, and much-loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jeff was predeceased by his parents, Red and Ruth, his wife Betty, his brothers Richard, Larry, and Douglas, sister-in-law Harriett Latulippe, brothers-in-law William Puhalla and Robert Gilbert; and his faithful sidekick, Posey the Labradoodle.

Calling hours will be held Friday Nov. 19, 2021, from 6-8 p.m., at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt.

A memorial service will be held at the St. James Methodist Church in Proctorsville, Vt., Saturday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow after the service at Hillcrest Cemetery in Proctorsville, Vt.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Weathersfield Pathfinders, 138 Quarry Rd., Weathersfield, VT 05151.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.