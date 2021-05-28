Kirk Hemelberg, 1956-2021

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Kirk Hemelberg, 65, died in May 2021 at his home. He was born April 19, 1956 in Royal Oak, Mich., the son of Lorne L. and Melva J. (Mann) Hemelberg.

Kirk obtained his associates degree from Keene State College. He worked as a master mechanic in Bellows Falls and as the computer resource manager at Kurn Hattin Homes in Westminster, Vt.

Kirk is survived by his sister, Lisa Ealey and her husband, Mark; his brother, Hans; and his nephews and niece, Luke, Nick, and Haley.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, June 6 at 2 p.p at the Westminster Fire Station field, across from the station, at 103 Grout Avenue, Westminster, VT 05158.