Kevin W. Switzer, 1955-2023

WALPOLE, N.H. – Kevin W. Switzer, 68, of Main Street, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 13, 2023, at Keene Center in Keene, N.H. He was born on July 19, 1955, in Northfield, Vt., to Lawrence V. Switzer and Norma Fuller Switzer. He attended school in Walpole, and was a 1973 graduate of Fall Mountain High School.

Kevin worked for many area businesses, including the Sawyer Farm, Valley Farm, R.N. Johnson, Tractor Supply, and lastly, Jake’s. It was at R.N. Johnson and Jake’s where he found his true calling, greeting and waiting on customers! He was known for his sense of humor and parting comments, such as, “Have yourself a wonderful day now!”

On July 29, 1995, he married Gail Thompson Leining, who survives. He is also survived by his mother of Whitefield, N.H., brother Lawrence V. Switzer Jr. of Walpole, aunts, uncles, cousins, and his dear lifelong friends, Andy and Jim Sawyer.

At Kevin’s request, there will be no services. Donations in his memory may be made to Walpole Volunteer Fire and Rescue or Monadnock Humane Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, Bellows Falls.