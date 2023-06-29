Kevin D. Wilcox, 1952-2023

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Kevin D. Wilcox, previous resident of Guilford, Vt., passed June 11, 2023, at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. Kevin was born the youngest of seven children on June 12, 1952, the son of the late Frank and Ada (Benware) Wilcox. He attended Charlestown, N.H., elementary schools. He spent much time outdoors working, and then later in life just sitting or watching his grandkids. Kevin worked as a property maintenance manager in Claremont, N.H., for many years.

Kevin loved being a father. His children, when young, could get him to spend a whole day at a brook easily swimming and fishing. He enjoyed his simple days at home, and could find humor in the best and worst of times. He made friends in any community, and talked to people of any walk of life. He could find those good at heart by often finding some common ground human connection over his 70 years of experiences.

He liked rock and roll music, and keeping up in his grandkids lives, attending sports and school ceremonies as well as a gift of much undivided time and attention spent with grandchildren watching them grow since birth. Kevin is survived by his wife Nancy Wheeler Wilcox, whom he married on July 17, 2007, in Wilmington, Vt., son Frank Wilcox of Putney, Vt., daughter Alisha Wilcox- Kaeppel (Robert), granddaughters Colleen and Natalie of Guilford, Vt., and his brother Donald Wilcox (Sarah) of Springfield, Vt. He was preceded by his other siblings, young niece, and nephews as well.

Graveside funeral services for Kevin will be held Saturday, July 8, at 11 a.m., in Restland (Forest Hill) Cemetery. A reception potluck celebration will follow at 12 p.m., at Town Hall, at the foot of the same hill, 29 Summer Street, Charlestown, N.H.

To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Covey Allen & Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 215, Wilmington, VT 05363.