Kent E. Moore, 1955-2021

ALSTEAD, N.H. – Kent Edward Moore, 66, of Sarasota, Fla., passed away Nov. 16, 2021.

Kent was born March 5, 1955, the son of Ralph and Beverly (June) Moore. Growing up in Alstead, he enjoyed building and racing soapbox derby cars, horseback riding, and spending time at Vilas Pool. Kent had a love for nature from a very young age. He enjoyed camping, spending time in the woods, and exploring the great outdoors.

After vacationing in Sarasota, where his parents wintered, he moved there to enjoy the warm and sunny climate. Florida allowed him to experience the beauty of nature year-round. Kent spent a few years as a deep sea fisherman, as he felt at peace on the water. He spent a lot of time boating, sailing, and fishing in the beautiful, blue Florida waters. Kent returned to his lifelong trade as a machinist until his retirement in 2017. Kent enjoyed his city and loved to go out and spend time with other locals. He will be missed dearly by many people.

Kent was predeceased by his father Ralph Moore. He is survived by his mother Beverly (June), his daughter Kelly and her husband Robert, his grandchildren Cedar and Salcha Showalter of Fairbanks, Ark., his sister Gloria and husband Lary, his sister Darlene and husband Patrick, his nieces Heidi, Karen, Sarah, Jessica, and Danielle, as well as several cousins, and great nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Alstead, N.H., Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. He will be laid to rest in a family lot. The celebration of life will follow at the Third Congregational Church. We invite all that knew and loved Kent to join us in remembering his life.