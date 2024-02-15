Kenneth P. Wilkins, 1949-2024

LUDLOW, Vt. – Kenneth Paul Wilkins of Ludlow, Vt., and Dade City, Fla., died Jan. 9, in Florida.

Born Jan. 11, 1949, to the late Charles (Fred) and Mildred (Holcomb) Wilkins, he was the fifth of nine children.

“Kenny,” as he was known, moved to Florida as a young married man and raised three of his children there. Employed by Pasco Beverage Manufacturing Company in Dade City, Fla., he worked his way up to a managerial position, where he stayed until retirement. Kenny returned to his roots in Vermont after retirement, where he was the self-proclaimed overseer of his elder sisters.

Over the years, he honed his skills as an all around handyman, carpenter, plumber, even land maintenance. Many turned to him when things needed fixing.

A man of few words, you wouldn’t find him sitting around with the hens in the kitchen chattering away; instead, you would find him in his workshop in his sister’s garage. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outside in nature.

In June 2022, Kenny moved back to Florida to be near his children and grandchildren. He resided there until his death.

Kenny is survived by his children Misty Dawn Waters and Kenneth P. “Skip” Wilkins Jr. of Florida, Bruce Buck of New Hampshire, and Cheryl Malson of New Jersey; sisters Nancy Brown of Proctorsville, and Sue Bates of Cavendish; sister-in-law Joyce Wilkins of Ludlow; 17 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his son Mark John Wilkins; and siblings Donald and Albert Wilkins, Dolores and Doris Wilkins, and Katherine Starks.

Per Kenny’s request, no formal services will be held. Instead, a celebration of life will take place in the spring, at which time his ashes will be interred according to his final wishes.