Kenneth F. Smith, 1945-2020

WALPOLE, N.H. – Kenneth Frederick Smith, 75, of Walpole, N.H., passed away unexpectedly the morning of Dec. 9, 2020. He was born Aug. 2, 1945 in Bellows Falls, Vt., the son of Harold Ernest Smith and Ester Marion Wolfe.

Ken worked as a roofer for The Melanson Company for over 20 years before ending the remainder of his career as a roofer at Longs Roofing. He was a lifelong resident of Walpole, where he built a log cabin to raise his family in. One of his biggest accomplishments in life was being a father.

Ken was an avid hunter, and it was apparent just by looking at the many years of trophy racks displayed on his front porch. He enjoyed fishing, driving back roads, and his array of guns.

Ken was a kind, gentle man with a love for his kids, grandchildren, and friends. If you ever stopped in for a visit, you could guarantee he would persuade you into a game of Palestine. He looked forward to the many friends and family members that gathered around the table over the years for a good game of cards.

Ken is survived by his siblings Beverly and Kenneth Gunnerson, Douglas and Lynda Smith, Alan and Linda Smith, Billy and Anna Smith, and Karen Provencher; children Aaron and Tina Bridge, Timothy Smith, Heidi and Barry Metcalf; grandchildren Emily and Cary Burnham, Rebecca Crawford, Brandon Shaffer, Kristie Shaffer, Nathan Shaffer, Jason Shaffer; great-grandchildren Mason, Jacob, Jasmine, and Jordan; and several nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents, sister Judith Snide, brother Dennis Smith, brother-in-law Pete Provencher, and granddaughter Deserae Allen.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.