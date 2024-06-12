Kenneth A. Cook, 1956-2024 🇺🇸

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Kenneth Alan Cook, 68, left us unexpectedly on May 28, 2024, at the veterans hospital in White River Junction, Vt. He was born March 31, 1956, in Rockingham, Vt., to Lester and Bernice Cook. Kenny lived in Westminster most of his life, and was a graduate of Bellows Falls Union High School, Class of 1975, where he thoroughly enjoyed playing football, and was selected for the Vermont Shrine team.

Kenny joined the Army after high school and was a member of the Vermont National Guard 131st Engineers. He served in the Gulf War. Kenny was very proud of his service to his country.

Kenny worked in a few different fields, starting at Santa’s Land as a teenager, to farming, to truck driving. He worked for many years at Bazin Brothers, and was known to many as one of the best drivers around. Besides his children, his pride and joy was his granddaughter Paisley. Kenny enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trapping. He was very talented in many areas. Kenny particularly enjoyed “dubbing” in his garage, where he loved making birdhouses with Paisley. He was also a great mechanic who could fix most anything. Kenny was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He will surely be missed by many people he touched.

He leaves his wife of 45 years Christine (Kiniry), his son Matthew Cook, his daughter Allison Lansberry, his precious granddaughter Paisley Lansberry, brothers Michael (Ginger) and Andrew, and many cousins and friends who became very important to Kenny these last few years, especially his HALO family.

Calling hours for Kenny will be held at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home on June 22, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., with a service starting at 12 p.m. Burial will follow the services at the Westminster Cemetery. The reception will be held at the American Legion in Bellows Falls, Vt. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to one of these organizations, both of which were special to Kenny: Ruck-Up, 43 Upper Knight Street, Keene, N.H. 03431; or The Veterans’ Place, 220 Vine Street, Northfield, VT 05613.