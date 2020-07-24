Keith C. Destromp Jr., 1975-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Keith C. Destromp Jr., 45, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., surrounded by his family. He was born June 27, 1975 in Middlebury, Vt., the son of Keith Sr. and Candice (Holmes) Destromp. He attended schools in Middlebury. He was a wrestling state champion for Middlebury.

He was a self-employed tree expert, cutting, pruning, and caring for tree needs in the greater Springfield area for many years. He was an avid softball player, enjoyed playing horseshoes, and watching all sports.

He is survived by his children Akassa Destromp of Brandon, Zoey Destromp of Windsor, Keith Destromp III of Ludlow, Dillon Beach of Ludlow, and Levi Destromp of Windsor; two granddaughters Lyrik, and Laci; one sister Keitha Marie Destromp of Shoreham; and also by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents.

A graveside service will be held at a later date in the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Springfield. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.