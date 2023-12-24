Katherine Milkman, 1954-2023

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Kate Milkman, 69, died Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Springfield Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 6, 1954, in Nottingham, England, daughter of Kenneth and Dorothy (Deller) Tarte.

Prior to moving to the U.S., Kate worked for the William Morris Agency in London. She moved to Manhattan in the early 1980s, when a film director hired her to be a nanny. She later managed the phone systems at the law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges and Fiduciary Trust in the World Trade Center.

Kate married Harry Milkman in 1988, in New York. She became a full-time mom after their first son Alex was born in 1989. The family moved to Norwalk, Conn., where their second son Ben was born in 1993. In 1994, they moved to Chester, Vt.

Kate studied comparative religion in college, and was interested in all things spiritual and metaphysical. She was also an accomplished Tarot reader. She loved finding treasures in thrift shops, especially religious iconography. She loved visiting the Atlantic Ocean and going on whale watches.

Kate is survived by her husband Harry, and her sons Alex and Ben.

An online Celebration of Life is planned for the near future.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., is assisting the family with the arrangements.