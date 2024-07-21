Karen R. Balch, 1953-2024

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – With great sadness we share the peaceful passing of Karen R. Balch, at the age of 70, on July 15, 2024, at Springfield Hospital, surrounded by family and friends.

Karen was born July 18, 1953, in Springfield, the daughter of Gertrude Ruth and William J. Harvey. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1971, and later that year married Gary Balch. They made their home in Springfield, where they raised their family.

By trade and by heart, Karen was a caregiver, working with the elderly and tiny humans. She worked many years for the Springfield Health & Rehabilitation Center, the Chester Andover Elementary School, and World of Discovery childcare. In her free time, she loved spending time with her family and friends, doing crafts, trips to the casino, and car shows, and many other adventures with her husband of 52 years.

She is survived by her son Jason, his partner Diana Decelle, their two children and grandsons, as well as daughter Christine, two granddaughters Claire and Lucy, and their father Jaycob Palmer. She is also survived by sisters Brenda Bobar and Donna Blish; and brothers Gary, Bob, Kenneth and Kevin Harvey; their spouses; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as sister-in-law Carol Cole.

Karen was predeceased by her husband Gary M. Balch, and parents Gertrude Ruth and William J. Harvey.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Springfield Hospital. The family is extremely grateful for the warm and loving care of Karen in her final days.

Graveside services will take place at a later date. Davis Memorial is assisting with the arrangements.