Judith Scott, 1940-2024

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Judith Goddard Scott, 84, of Windsor, Vt., passed away on Oct. 11, 2024. Born on March 4, 1940, she graduated from Valley Regional High School in Deep River, Conn., and furthered her education at Tufts University in Massachusetts.

Judy met the love of her life J. David Scott at the age of 15, in Essex, Conn., and married at 19 years old, at the Congregational Church of Old Lyme, Conn., near their home in Killingworth, Conn.

Judy, along with her husband J. David Scott, co-owned Scottaire Associates, a firm representing manufacturers of commercial air moving equipment in Connecticut and Southern Massachusetts. Their partnership in both life and business was marked by incredible success and teamwork. Judy and David spent the majority of their years living in Connecticut. They later retired to the lovely Town of Springfield, Vt., and resided at 1726 Skitchewaug Trail. Judy lost the love of her life, her adoring husband Dave, in 2020. They were married 60 years. Judy then moved to The Village at Cedar Hill in Windsor, Vt., where she spent the last four years.

Beyond her professional life, Judy was a creative and talented artist, who enjoyed painting, drawing, knitting, and sewing. There was nothing she could not create, from professional portraits, to whimsical creatures and themes, she poured her soul and talent into everything she did. Her artistry even extended to decorating the house and cooking. These hobbies not only brought her immense joy, but joy to others as well. Judy painted a portrait of her grandchildren yearly, and had them printed into Christmas cards. Friends and family looked forward to receiving a new portrait on a Christmas card every year. Judy was a very strong spirit, who had a great gift for sharing love, laughter, and jokes.

Judy was a devoted wife to her late husband J. David Scott Sr., and a loving mother to her daughter Robin Scott Sozzi and son J. David Scott Jr. She was a cherished mother-in-law to Bruce Sozzi, and a proud and devoted grandmother to Donald A. Sozzi and Thomas H. Sozzi. Her family remembers her as an amazing mother, wife, and friend, whose nurturing and supportive presence was a cornerstone of their lives. Judy was preceded in death by her husband and son, J. David Scott Sr. and David Scott Jr., respectively.

The family has chosen to hold private services upholding her wishes. In lieu of charitable donations, they wish to cherish her memory through personal reflections and remembrance.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.