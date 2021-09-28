Judith M. Morrill-Billings, 1925-2021

LUDLOW, Vt. – Judith Mary (Rash) Morrill-Billings passed away peacefully Sept. 20, 2021 at Gill Odd Fellows Nursing Home in Ludlow, Vt. She was born in Bridgton, Maine, June 22, 1925, daughter of Maurice (Dean) Rash and Mary E. (Roberts). She attended elementary schools in New Hampshire and Vermont and high school in Montpelier and Springfield, from which she graduated in 1943.

She married Edward G. Morrill of Waterford, Vt., Aug. 7, 1943 and moved to Ludlow, Vt., in 1947 where they built their home and lived for 42 years. She was an active member of the Ludlow United Church, serving as Sunday school teacher, and active member of the United Church Women’s Fellowship. She was past-president of Ludlow-Okemo Valley Women’s Club; she was a member and served as leader of the Ludlow TOPS 17. She served as State Lecturer for Chamber of Vermont Federation of Women’s Clubs; she was a member of Ludlow VFW Auxiliary 10155; and served as past-president and lifetime member of Ballard-Hobart American Legion Auxiliary 36.

On Sept. 9 1989, she married Edgar N. Billings Sr. and moved into the log home they built at Lake Willoughby in Westmore, Vt. She was a member of the Westmore Community Church and served as clerk for three years; she was a member of Westmore Ladies Aide Club; a member of the Book and Thimble Club of Orleans; and she was a member of the Northeast Civil War Round Table. She was also a member and weight recorder for the Barton TOPS 82. She enjoyed time with friends as part of the Westmore Red Hat Society; and she volunteered time at the gift shop and served as greeter to visitors at the Stone House Museum in Brownington. She loved spending time with family, cooking and baking, playing Bingo and socializing with friends, crocheting, sewing, crafting, gardening, music and dancing.

Survivors include her children Kevin Morrill of Ludlow, Susan (Morrill) Gagnon with husband Norman Jr. of Ludlow; grandsons and their families Norman Gagnon III with partner Pam Shea of Stoney Creek, Canada, and Sean Gagnon with wife Bonnie of Chester; 13 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren. Stepchildren: Edgar Billings Jr. and wife Loreen with their family of Baltimore, Vt., Jeffrey Billings and wife Cindy of Ludlow and their family, Kelly Billings, and Timothy Billings of Ludlow with his family. She is also survived by her sister and families Deanna Mitchell with husband Robert of Randolph, Vt., and she also leaves many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was predeceased by her first husband Edward G. Morrill in 1980, son David Alex Morrill in 1990, daughter Patricia Ann Morrill in 2015, son Robert Morrill in 2020, and second husband Edgar N. Billings Sr. in 2012, brother Morris Rash 2005, sister Grace Pearo 2015; and stepson Neil Billings in 2020.