Judith L. Lasell, 1945-2024

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Judith Lea Lasell, 79, died on Friday, July 12, 2024, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Jan. 19, 1945, in Springfield, Vt., the daughter of Dale and Mabel (Stevens) Chambers.

She was employed as administrative assistant and bookkeeper at All Seasons Construction for many years, and most recently with the Congregational Church in Springfield. She was also a teacher’s aide at elementary schools in Springfield and Weathersfield at various times throughout her life.

Judy enjoyed knitting, baking, cooking, and gardening. She also enjoyed wine tasting and trying new and interesting restaurants and food.

She is survived by her children Scott (Lollie), Chris (Alex), and Sarah (Christian); longtime companion Wayne Davis; step-children Jeremy (Kathy) and Nicole; and grandchildren Beth, Hailey, Amber, Dylan, Austin, Nyssa (Marc), Sami (Dan), and Lici. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents, one brother James Chambers, and one grandson Noah.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, on Saturday July 20, from 3-5 p.m.