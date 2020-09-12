Judith C. Becker, 1942-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Judith Coates Becker (Palmer), 78, passed away unexpectedly Aug. 26, 2020. Born Feb. 27, 1942, in Weymouth, Mass., to Lilian and Fred Palmer, Judi had a younger brother, Richard. She graduated from Tufts University in 1963.

She married Donald Bernier in 1964 with whom she had two children, Michele and Alan. They lived in St. Johnsbury for a short time and then moved to Burlington. There, Judi began her decades-long career in hospital development administration at the University of Vermont Medical Center and later at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

In 1990, Judi married Edward Becker and relocated to Springfield, Vt.

Judi, or Gaga as she is affectionately called by her seven grandchildren, was a doting grandmother who trekked across the country to catch their soccer and baseball games, dance recitals, musical performances, birthdays, and graduations. When Gaga arrived, you could count on her to bring treats like Champlain Chocolate and jugs of Vermont maple syrup. She delighted in seeing her young grandchildren “eating their fruits and veggies” but also loved spoiling them with her famous chocolate chip cookies. Her family describes Judi as supportive, unwaveringly consistent, accepting of people as they are, go with the flow, sweet, generous and Vermont tough.

In retirement, Judi embraced this new phase of her life by pursuing her many interests and continuing to lead her healthy lifestyle while taking classes at Dartmouth.

She was an early board member of the Springfield Food Co-op and volunteered at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. She traveled the world too, visiting Africa, China, Europe, South America, Alaska, and more.

Judi is survived by her husband Ed, daughter Michele Vitali, son Alan Bernier (Sydney), and grandchildren Lily Vitali, Leo Vitali, Lucy Vitali, Cyrus Bernier and Rowan Bernier, stepson Michael Becker (Megan) and their children Maxwell and Miles. She is predeceased by her parents and brother.

The family requests donations in Judi’s name go to the Springfield Food Co-op, 335 River St., Springfield, VT 05156 and Vermont Public Radio by going to www.donate.vpr.org. Please put Judi’s name in the comment box.