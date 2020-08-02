Judith A. Snide, 1939-2020

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Judith Ann Snide, 81, of Bellows Falls, Vt., passed away peacefully July 24, 2020 after a three-year battle with cancer. She was born Feb. 4, 1939 in Walpole, N.H., the daughter of Harold E. and Esther M. (Wolfe) Smith. She graduated from Walpole High School, Class of 1957.

She married and had three sons Scott, Bradley, and Kevin Snide. In 1979, she married Larry E. Snide of Bellows Falls. Judith was a childcare provider in the Walpole and Bellows Falls area for many years. She loved dancing and vacationing in Maine.

She is survived by her husband Larry of Bellows Falls; three sons Scott, Bradley, and Kevin Snide who all live in the area; sister and brother-in-law Beverly and Kenneth Gunnerson; brother and sister-in-law Douglas and Lynda Smith; brother and sister-in-law Alan and Linda Smith; brother Kenneth Smith; brother and sister-in-law William and Anna Smith; and sister Karen Provencher, all of Walpole, N.H.; and also by seven grandchildren Nichole, Tyson, Samantha, Bradley Jr., Natasha, Steven, and Connor; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents and one brother Dennis Smith.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Springfield, Vt. Reverend Gerry Piper will officiate. Burial will follow in the New Cemetery in Walpole, N.H. Friends may call at the church from 10-11 a.m.

Contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice for VT and NH, P.O. Box 881, Brattleboro, VT 05302. Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel.