Joyce M. Waite, 1930-2023

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Joyce M. Waite, 92, passed away on Wednesday Jan. 11, 2023 at the Springfield Hospital in Springfield, Vt. surrounded by her family. She was born Jan. 17, 1930 in Springfield, Vt., the daughter of Ernest and Florence (Holt) McCormack. She attended Springfield Schools and graduated from Springfield High School class of 1947.

On July 22, 1950 she married Gerald A. Waite Jr. in Springfield, Vt. He predeceased her on March 25, 2002.

Joyce was employed as a Bookkeeper with Young’s Furniture in Springfield, Vt. for over 25 years.

She enjoyed sewing, playing piano, bowling, and gardening. She loved her dogs and loved her family.

She is survived by two daughters Sandie Warwick and her husband Buster, Barbara Kenyon and her husband Steve, eight grandchildren Kristin Aubin (Brad), Corey Lobdell (Holly), David Hinkley, Angela Cartee (Danny), Tucker Parker-Warwick, Joshua Edwards, Joel Kenyon, and Adam Kenyon (Hannah), seven great grandchildren Owen, Emily, Jesse Cartee, Theo Lobdell, Tyler Jarvis, Zackery, and Nadya Kenyon. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by three brothers Russell McCormack, Kendall McCormack, and David McCormack.

A graveside service will be held in the spring of 2023 at the Pine Grove Cemetery in North Springfield, Vt.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.