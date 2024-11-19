Joyce H. Miller, 1930-2024

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Joyce H. Miller, 94, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord, N.H.

Joyce was born April 16, 1930, in Keene, N.H., the daughter of Robert and Gertrude Henry. She attended school in Keene, and graduated from Keene High School. Joyce had a successful career working for the Bellows Falls Trust Company, retiring as vice president and trust officer.

Joyce married the love of her life Saul Miller on April 20, 1956. Together they lived in Bellows Falls, Vt., and enjoyed many happy years filled with love and adventures. Joyce loved to spend time each year in Maui, in Florida, and at Wells Beach, Maine. The beach was her happy place.

Joyce was predeceased by her husband Saul Miller; brothers James, Robert, Charles, and Francis Henry; and sisters Edna Wichland, Gertrude Rousseau, and Mildred Hill.

She is survived by her sister Margaret (Peggy) Cotter; and dozens of loving nieces and nephews, including Stephan Cotter, Joyce Cotter (Arnold Englander), Margaret Roby, Kathleen (James) Smith, Mary Evans, Leslie (Glen) Skibicki, Jonathan (Martha) Henry, Jerry Rousseau, Susan Horning, Raymond (Deb) Hill, and Vincent (Bob) Wichland.

In addition, she leaves Roger (Judy) Miller, Kay Lou Miller, David Miller, Bev (David) Baldasaro, Marilyn (Tom) Frost, Tom (Chris) Miller, close friend Linda Shepard, as well as many great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. A service will begin at 12 p.m., at the Fenton and Hennesey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.

Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Bellows Falls, Vt.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Granite VNA, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301, or to a charity of your choice.