Joyce E. Balargeon, 1942-2025

PERKINSVILLE, Vt. – Joyce E. Balargeon, 82, died on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, at the Springfield Hospital in Springfield, Vt. She was born Oct. 29, 1942, in Alexandria, Va., the daughter of Melvin and Audrey (Hicks) Ayers.

Joyce married Gerald “Jerry” Balargeon. He predeceased her on Sept. 21, 2021.

She was a homemaker, and devoted mother and grandmother. She worked in child care for many years. She loved children. They all became an extension of her family, generation after generation. She loved spending as much time as she could in Virginia visiting her sisters and brothers.

Joyce is survived by her daughter Joyce Marie and son-in-law Dee Pearson; grandchildren Tanis, Ryan, Riley, and Bailee; great-grandchildren Evelyn, Forrest, and River; two sisters Ann and Sandra; one brother Bert; sister-in-law Carol Sylvia; niece Debra and family; and nephew Michael and family; also by many, many friends she considered family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Springfield VFW, on Jan. 25, from 2-4 p.m.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., is assisting with arrangements.