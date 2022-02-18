Joyce A. Nooks, 1943-2022

N. WALPOLE, N.H. – Joyce A. Nooks, 78, passed away Feb. 12, 2022 at the Keene Center Genesis Healthcare. She was born July 22, 1943 in Bellows Falls, Vt., the daughter of Anthony J. and Eula (McQueen) Nooks. She was a Bellows Falls High School graduate. Following school, she worked for Holmes Trucking and St. Johnsbury Trucking in Westminster, Vt. Joyce was also a member of the St. Peters Catholic Church in North Walpole, N.H.

She is survived by her two sisters Jeanette Richardson of Springfield, Vt. and Bernadette Luxton of Washington State, niece Lisa and spouse Scot LaCoss, nephews Greg, John Richardson, David, and Matthew Luxton, great-nieces Mylinda, Toni Richardson, Brittney LaCoss (Jacob), and Emma LaCoss (Sean), great-nephew Phillip and spouse Michaela LaCoss, great-great-nephews Logan, Lincoln, Lucas, and Landon, great-great-niece Lena and her added family Ali and Debbie Naraghi. She was predeceased by her parents and brother Joseph Nooks.

Joyce was a kind, loving, and caring person, loved dearly by her family and will be missed greatly.

There will be a graveside service in the St. Peters Cemetery, Drewsville, N.H., Feb. 26, at 2 p.m.

Arrangements are being made at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, Bellows Falls, Vt.