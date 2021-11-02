Joshua R. Druke, 1985-2021

WALPOLE, N.H. – Joshua Ryder Druke, 36, of Walpole, N.H., passed away Oct. 28, 2021 in Walpole in a farm equipment accident.

Josh is survived by his wife Jamie Crotty Druke; his children Everly, Eloise (Lucie), and Oliver; his parents Edward and Terri Druke; his brother Ryan Druke and wife Angela and their children; his in-laws Pat and Heidi Crotty; and his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law and their children.

Josh was born March 20, 1985, in Townshend, Vt., to Edward and Terri Druke. He graduated from Leland and Gray in 2003. He played basketball at Western Connecticut State University and graduated from Keene State College with a degree in business management and a minor in computer science.

Josh married the love of his life, Jamie Crotty, June 6, 2009 in Walpole, N.H. They welcomed their daughter Everly in 2013, their daughter Eloise in 2015, and their son Oliver in 2019. He was an incredible husband and father and treasured his family. They were the most important part of his life.

Josh was in charge of business development and was the lead salesman and sales manager at WW Building Supply in Newfane and Wilmington, Vt. He was president of the Vermont Retail Lumberman’s Association and the NRLA director. He served on the board for South Eastern Vermont Economic Development Strategies and River Valley Tech Center.

Josh was a talented athlete and avid sports fan. He was a 1,000-point scorer at Leland and Gray and went on to play college basketball. He enjoyed hunting, golfing, hiking in the woods with his family, and splitting wood with his grandfather. He loved skiing with Evie, coaching Lucie in soccer, Ranger rides with Ollie, and date nights with Jamie. He was involved at Elm City Church in Keene. He was selfless and always there to lend a helping hand to anyone that needed it. He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by not only his family and friends but by all those who knew him.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Josh Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. at Grace Community Church in Spofford, N.H. with a reception to follow.

Josh’s family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Michael and Levi Hubbard and the entire Walpole Fire and Rescue team.

Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Josh, please visit www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.