Joseph Wilkinson, 1951-2022

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Joseph Wilkinson, 71, passed away at his home in Rockingham, Vt. on Sept. 21, 2022. Joseph is survived by his wife and the love of his life, Maureen Wilkinson. Joseph and Maureen first started dating when he was just 19 years old. He was the loving father of Corey and Maria Wilkinson, his son-in-law Wayne Manning, and the grandfather of five grandchildren, Gabe, Theron, Elia, Chase, and Zoe. His grandchildren were his greatest pride and joy. Joseph also leaves behind his mother, Isabell, and his brother, Michael.

Joseph met each day with a positive, optimistic attitude and he took on every challenge with confidence. He lived life on his own terms and made the most of every day. He never worried or stressed about the things he couldn’t control. He taught his children that it is better to try and fail than to never try at all. He passed on a wealth of treasured life lessons to his children and to his grandchildren. He was a generous and kind person and was entirely devoted to his family. Joseph grew up in Westminster West, Vt., where he learned to drive in a 1949 Chevy Deluxe and where he and his brother Michael had countless adventures and a long list of classic cars.

Joseph remembered the names of virtually every person he ever met. He was always ready with a funny anecdote or joke. He loved music and one of the greatest gifts he passed on to his children was a diverse appreciation of music. He loved to collect tools, new and old. He was a master gardener and his final garden was his best ever.

Joseph enjoyed being outside in his garden or outside hunting and fishing. He was passionate about learning and especially loved natural history and science. NPR was always on in the background. He worked hard every day of his life. He had hands of iron and a heart of gold. Joseph devoted himself to helping his friends and family in every way that he could. He lived his life exactly the way he wanted and he died exactly the way he wanted, working at his home in Rockingham.

Joseph is missed every day. He leaves behind an empty space that can never be filled and a love and devotion that can never be matched.