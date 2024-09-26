Joseph L. Polidor Jr., 1941–2024 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Joseph L. Polidor Jr., 83, of Springfield, Vt., beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on Sept. 19, 2024. Born to Joseph and Harriet (Parker) Polidor Sr. in 1941, he graduated from Springfield High in 1959.

After serving three years in the Army, he met his wife Suzanne (Heglund) in Springfield, marrying in 1969, and receiving his bachelor’s degree from the University of Kentucky in 1971. An unexpected job opportunity led to a decades-long career as a marketing executive in the music business, where he worked with award-winning recording artists like Reba McIntire and John Mellencamp. As his career grew, so did his family, with five kids born from 1971-1979.

After years living in Memphis, Atlanta, Chicago, and Nashville, the family returned to Vermont in 1991. Joe was happy to be able to give back to the community he loved, teaching business classes at CCV, doing volunteer marketing for Springfield Hospital, and being a youth mentor. He was a proud Springfield resident, a diehard Red Sox fan, an avid swimmer, and he loved walking his dogs and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Suzanne; children Amberly (David Curiel), Justin, Parker (Allison), Colin (Tiffany), and Autumn (Ben Baker); grandchildren Charlotte, Henry, Dafna, Kirk, Forest, Cora, Thomas, and August; and siblings Cindy, Cara Lovejoy, and Christopher.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 4 p.m., at Springfield Church of Christ, 972 Chester Road. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association and www.helpinggreyhounds.org.