Jonathan Lescord, 1985-2022

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Jonathan M. Lescord, 36, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 28, 2022. He was born Feb. 1, 1985.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Leslie and Winifred Hitchcock. He is survived by his father, Gary Lescord Sr., stepmother, Peg Lescord, brothers, Gary Jr. and Joshua Lescord, stepbrother, Darren, three stepsisters, Gabby, Whitney, and Katlin Kennett, and his mother, Theresa Benson. He had many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews who he loved like his own. He worked at Wilson and Lawrence, Adams Masonry, and last at Cheever Tire.

Everywhere he worked, he made people laugh. He always had a smile on his face and a heart of gold. Anybody who knew Jonny knew he was one of a kind. He will be greatly missed. He loved fishing.

There will be a graveside service on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Saxtons River Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Old School Bus Depot Pond off of Route 103 in Rockingham, Vt.