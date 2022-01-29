Jon Charles Fagans, 2021 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Jon Charles Fagans died on Dec. 24, 2021, at his home in Springfield, Vermont. Jon was predeceased by his parents, Alfred and Theresa (Blais) Fagans of Springfield, Vt.

Jon graduated from Springfield High School in 1975. He served four years in the Navy as a machinist, continuing that line of work throughout his life. Jon worked at the Fellows Corporation in Springfield, Vt. and various other machine tool companies in New England. Jon loved his family and enjoyed a good laugh. He was a music enthusiast and excelled in music trivia. He also taught himself how to play the guitar.

Jon is survived by his three sons, Andrew Fagans (Brattleboro, Vt.), Ryan Fagans (Springfield, Vt.), Kellin Fagans (Chester, Vt.), and two grandsons Jaykob Fagans and Elijah Fagans, both of Springfield, Vt. As well as his four brothers Ron Fagans (Rotonda West, Fla.), Rick Fagans (Nokomis, Fla.), Kevin Fagans (Marston Mills, Mass.), Randy Fagans (Largo, Fla.) and his sister Anne Ledrew (Charlestown, N.H.), he was predeceased by his brother Bill (Punta Gorda, Fla.) and his girlfriend Bridget Ritchie (Springfield, Vt.).

A graveside service is planned on May 21, 2022 for family and friends.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.