John S. Clark, 1944-2024

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – John Stuart Clark, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away on Jan. 20, 2024, in Citrus County, Fla. He was born on March 27, 1944, in Woodsville, N.H., and was a lifelong resident of Springfield, Vt.

John was the son of Chandler G. Clark and Joan B. Clark. He was preceded in death by his parents Chandler and Joan, as well as his sister-in-law Yvonne J. McNeil, and his beloved boxer Jazmine.

John’s education journey began at Springfield High School, where he graduated in 1962. He also attended Northeastern Christian Junior College, further enriching his knowledge and skills.

In 1964, John married the love of his life Beverly G. Clark in Springfield, Vt. They shared a beautiful life, filled with love, laughter, and countless cherished memories.

Throughout his career, John made significant contributions to various companies. He worked as a sales engineer and draftsman at Bryant Grinder Corporation in Springfield, Vt., before becoming a senior sales representative at IKO Roofing Company. Later, he served as a project superintendent at Baybutt Construction, demonstrating his exceptional work ethic and dedication.

John’s commitment to his community was truly remarkable. He was a devoted member of Homosassa Springs Church of Christ, and had previously served as a deacon and trustee at Springfield Church of Christ, and served as a lifelong Sunday school teacher. He selflessly volunteered as a fireman at the Springfield, Vt., Fire Department, and contributed his time and skills to Habitat for Humanity. Additionally, John served as a volunteer driver for Springfield Community Service, and held the esteemed position of vice president of directors at Bryant Credit Union.

Beyond his professional and community engagements, John had a wide range of hobbies and interests that brought him joy and fulfillment. He found solace in studying his bible, gaining spiritual wisdom, and strengthening his faith. Spending time with family and friends held a special place in his heart, and he cherished the moments shared with loved ones. John also enjoyed hunting and fishing, relishing the beauty of nature. Additionally, he had a passion for antique cars, and loved going for walks, appreciating the simple pleasures of life.

John’s remarkable character left an indelible impression on everyone who knew him. He was known for his unwavering kindness, his willingness to lend a helping hand, and his ability to put others before himself. His polite demeanor and sense of humor brought light and joy into the lives of those around him. John’s presence was truly a gift, and he will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

John is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Beverly G. Clark, and his devoted children: son Michael J. Clark (Victoria) of Cape May Court House, N.J.; son David H. Clark (Joya) of Inverness, Fla.; and daughter Janet C. Perry (Christian) of Little Rock, Ark. He will forever be remembered as a cherished grandfather to Kaitlyn McCormick, Morgan Clark, Sarah Aspinwall, Cassandra Usher, Corrine Clark, Lauren Grace Perry, and Caroline Perry. John also leaves behind a legacy as a doting great-grandfather to Raegan, Cale, Dominic, Vada, Mathias, Walker, and Collins.

He is also survived by his beloved brothers Paul F. Clark of Hampton, N.H., and James C. Clark of Hinesburg, Vt., and his sisters June E. Richardson of Euless, Texas, and Nancy S. Sneve of Hudson, Fla. John will be deeply missed by his sister-in-law Brenda Waysville, brother-in-law Mike Waysville, and his many nieces and nephews, who all shared a special bond with him.

John Stuart Clark lived a life filled with love, kindness, and a genuine desire to make the world a better place. His influence and impact will be felt for generations to come. May his soul find eternal peace, and may his memory forever be a blessing to all who knew him.

In honor of John’s memory, donations can be made to Vitas Hospice House in Lecanto, Fla., and Habitat for Humanity in Springfield, Vt., organizations that were close to his heart and aligned with his values of compassion and service.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.