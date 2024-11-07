John Morse, 1941-2024

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – John Morse, 83, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 30, 2024, surrounded by his family. He was born on May 17, 1941, in Cambridge, Mass., to the late John and Mary (McDonnell) Morse.

John grew up in Portland, Maine, graduating from Cheverus High School, Class of 1960. He then received his teaching degree from Lyndon State College in Lyndonville, Vt., in 1964. During his years at Lyndon, John met his love, Rita Fairbrother. The college sweethearts married Dec. 12, 1964, and have two children, Christopher and Colleen.

John began his teaching career at Central School in South Londonderry, and then afterwards at Flood Brook Elementary School in Londonderry. His passion for history was shared by generations of students over a timespan of 33 years. John was always willing to lend a hand as a mentor, bus driver, custodian, and advisor, and coached numerous sports teams. John’s achievements were recognized in 1985 by the University of Vermont honoring him “Outstanding Vermont Teacher.” This award was very gratifying, as it was voted on by his peers.

John retired from the classroom in 1997, but remained at the school in a custodial position until full retirement in 2008. When John was not teaching, his passions were spending time with his family, and helping on the Fairbrother Farm in Fairlee, Vt. He was an avid sports fan, and enjoyed travelling the back roads throughout New England. Everywhere John went, someone always recognized him, saying, “Hi, Mr. Morse.”

John was predeceased by his sisters Joan Bragdon and Helen Clonan.

John is survived by his wife Rita; their son Christopher Morse of Windham; their daughter Colleen Edgecomb and her husband Michael of Northwood, N.H.; four grandchildren Jacob, Taylor, Megan, and Caleb of Northwood, N.H.; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend sincere thanks and gratitude to the VNH Hospice team for their specialized care. Their compassion and support were flawless.

A memorial service will be held at the Second Congregational Church in Londonderry, Vt., on Nov. 16, at 2 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow the service at Flood Brook Elementary School. There will be a private burial at Post Mills Cemetery.

In leu of flowers, please make donations in John’s honor to the Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad or Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.