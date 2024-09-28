John K. Wu, 2024 🇺🇸

LUDLOW, Vt. – John K. Wu peacefully passed at Rutland Regional Medical Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, comforted by the love of his wife, son, and two daughters. Born in Tianjin, China, the eldest son of Roc P. H. Wu and Radolin C. Wu, John chose to come unaccompanied as a young teenager to the United States, during China’s civil war.

He ultimately made his way from San Francisco, via Newton, Mass., to Vermont for college, where he graduated with an education degree, and taught high school social studies for many years in area schools. Known for his strong work ethic, he supplemented his teaching income with part-time jobs to support his family here and in China.

John settled in the welcoming Town of Ludlow after visiting a college friend there.

His long journey included serving in the U.S. military prior to becoming a citizen through naturalization.

A member of the United Church of Ludlow, he was also a 60-year member of the Black River-Lafayette Lodge #85, F&AM of Ludlow.

John’s inquisitiveness and point of view made for lively conversation, and his keen interest in public affairs included two Fulbright U.S. Scholars fellowship awards, membership on civic boards and associations, and leadership roles in politics. He especially enjoyed a political appointment as deputy undersecretary of education for adult education in the U.S. Department of Education during the Reagan Administration, and a role at Norwich University on international initiatives.

His children gratefully inherit his love of travel and food. There were epic summer-long tent camping trips across this wonderful country in the family station wagon, and a lifetime of sampling off-the-beaten-path restaurants with delicious regional cuisine or can’t-miss Chinese based on his meticulous research.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years Carol (Holden) Wu; children Stephanie (Frank), Douglas (Priscilla), and Penny (Kyle); grandchildren Vincent Campagna, and Will, Lucy, and Jake Lester; sisters Pearl and Millie; and siblings Paul, Pauline, Hongtao, and their families.

He is predeceased by his parents, brother Teddy, and niece Patty.

A graveside service with Masonic rites will be held Oct. 26, at 2 p.m., in Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow, Vt., with Pastor Michelle Fountain of the United Church of Ludlow officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity in John’s memory.

Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.