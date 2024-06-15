John K. O’Shaughnessy service announcement

WESTON, Vt. – John Kevin O’Shaughnessy (Sept. 2, 1938 – Nov. 23, 2023) will be remembered on Friday, June 28, at the Vermont Weston Priory, 58 Priory Hill Road, Weston, Vt., during the priory’s 5:15 p.m. Vespers and Eucharist service.

On Saturday, June 29, at 10 a.m., there will be a burial service, followed by an opportunity to share memories and tell stories of Kevin over light refreshments. Those interested in attending the burial should meet at the priory at 9:45 a.m. for our walk to the cemetery.

Donations in Kevin’s memory may be made to The Benedictine Monks of Weston Priory.