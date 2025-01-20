John J. Kravetz, 1948-2024 🇺🇸

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – John Joseph Kravetz III, 75, died peacefully at home on Dec. 23, 2024, surrounded by family and close friends.

Born in Yonkers, N.Y., on Dec. 27, 1948, to Lorraine (McAlinn) and John Kravetz Jr., the family moved to Fairfield, Conn., when he was 6. Johnny attended Catholic schools for 12 years, and was a graduate of Notre Dame High School in 1966. He attended Norwalk Community College, and served briefly in the Coast Guard.

He moved to southern Vermont in 1970, his forever home. “Johnny Yuma” made many friends from all walks of life, and entertained thousands of people with his loving heart, quick wit, athletic prowess, extraordinary drumming, and musical knowledge. He was perhaps best known as the drummer for SIMBA, which hosted solstice dance parties for almost 30 years.

Johnny leaves behind his loving partner of 21 years Miriam Wolf; his beloved daughter Marielle Stoeltzing; his sister Anne Marie Derr; his niece Lori Wulff; his cousin Bill Kravetz; his great-nephew Dylan; extended family; hundreds of close friends; and countless appreciative community members.

A Celebration of Life will be held June 20-22, with updates posted on www.csnh.com.