John Hubbard, 1928-2021

WALPOLE, N.H. – John Hubbard, 93, a man known for his dedication to community, education, and philanthropy, died peacefully at his home Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.

He was born in Keene, N.H., June 25, 1928, son of Austin I. and Winona (Vincent) Hubbard, and was a lifelong resident of Walpole, N.H. John graduated from Walpole High School and earned a degree in poultry science in 1950 from the University of New Hampshire.

Upon graduating from UNH, John joined the family company, Hubbard Farms, where he worked until August of 1975. He became hatchery manager in 1962 and was also on the Board of Directors of Hubbard Farms Inc. until it was acquired by Merck in 1974. John served in the Army from 1951-1953, stationed in Germany.

On Sept. 17, 1955, John married the love of his life Carol Elizabeth Allen of Duxbury, Mass.

For many years, John had a second career in community service. He served as a Trustee and Chairman of the Board of the Spaulding Youth Center and a member of the Fall Mountain Regional School District School Board serving many years as chairman. Additionally, he was an incorporator of the Rockingham Hospital, and served on the board of the Hooper Golf Club for many years. In 1960 he joined the Savings Bank of Walpole as an incorporator, joined the Board of Trustees in 1973, and was Chairman of the Board from 1979-2001. He was a founding member of the Monadnock Community Foundation.

In the late ’70s, John dedicated much of his life to enhancing the quality of his alma mater, the University of New Hampshire. He served as alumni chapter president; member of the National Development Committee, the Campaign for Distinction and Whittemore Center Campaign committees; and chairman of the President’s Council, a group of the university’s premier donors. In 1998 John and Carol made a generous gift for the reading room at the new Dimond Library. The John A. and Carol A. Hubbard Reading Room is named in appreciation for their personal generosity and lifetime of leadership and service to UNH.

John received the Alumni Meritorious Service Award in 1988 and the Profile of Service Award in 2000 for outstanding performance on behalf of the Alumni Association of the university. John was an inaugural member of the UNH Foundation Board, started in 1989, and served from 2001 to present on the committee of the Hubbard Family Award for Service to Philanthropy recognizing outstanding donors who have helped to advance public higher education at the university.

John was a very dear friend to Kurn Hattin Homes throughout his life, getting involved early because of his parents’ support of the Homes. He became an incorporator in 1972, a Trustee in 1977, President of the Board from 2000 to 2005, and Trustee Emeritus in 2012, In 2015 he and Carol were recipients of the Charles A. Dickinson Award for their unwavering dedication to Kurn Hattin. An avid golfer, he served energetically as chair of the golf tournament committee for over 15 years.

In 2018, John and Carol received a commendation from Gov. Sununu and the State of New Hampshire for their charitable giving that has helped people throughout all of New Hampshire, particularly noting their generosity in supporting Crotched Mountain School extending back to the 1970s.

Together with Carol, John travelled extensively, enjoying trips to the Grand Canyon, Europe, South America, Bermuda, and Africa. They skied extensively across New England, Europe, and the Rocky Mountains in both the U.S. and Canada, making an annual ski trip to Vail, Colo. for many years. Asked about their favorite trips, John would say seeing the penguins in South America, the birds and animals on African safari, and riding mules to the bottom of the Grand Canyon. During the summer, John golfed almost daily and traveled across the country attending many pro tournaments. A true dog lover, his many golden retrievers and a chocolate lab were a constant delight.

John is survived by his daughter Susan Johnson and son-in-law Peter Johnson, and granddaughter Rachel Johnson, all of Walpole, N.H.; brother-in-law Allen Turner of Tucson, Ariz., sisters-in-law Martha Allen and Olga Allen of Duxbury, Mas., sister-in-law Bonnie Allen and brother-in-law Winslow Allen of Kingston, Mass.; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He is predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Carol Allen Hubbard, his parents Austin and Winona Hubbard, and his sister, Virginia “Ginger” Turner.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 21 at 2 p.m. at the Walpole Congregational Church, Walpole, N.H. Burial services are private. Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home of Bellows Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Contributions may be made in John’s memory to Kurn Hattin Homes, P.O. Box 127, Westminster, VT 05158, or Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598.