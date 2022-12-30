John Gerald Lawlor III, 1951-2022 🇺🇸

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – John Gerald Lawlor III died peacefully at his home following a struggle with Parkinson’s Disease that lasted several years.

John was the son of John G. & Elizabeth (Stone) Lawlor, Jr. He was born Feb. 5, 1951 in Bellows Falls.

He graduated in 1969 from Bellows Falls High School. John served in the U.S. Air Force stationed in Maine, where he met his beloved wife, Myra D. Milligan. The couple were married in Bellows Falls June 17, 1972. They moved to Tampa, Fla. where John worked in a motorcycle shop (motorcycles being John’s second love!). They later returned to Bellows Falls where John worked at and became manager of Real to Reel for over 20 years. He also held jobs at the Book Press, SEVCA, Bearcraft Industries, and H.A. Mannings.

Among Johns favorite activities were annual camping trips to Maine, drumming and music, playing pool, and entertaining. Friends will forever miss Johns dry sense of humor!

John was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Steven, two sons, John IV and Eric.

Survivors include Myra, his wife of 50 years, siblings Donna (Steven) Cenate, Brian (Andrea) Lawlor, Susan Lawlor, and Jeff Lawlor.

A celebration of life and graveside service will be held in the spring, to be announced.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home 55 Westminster St in Bellows Falls, VT.